Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): Twenty people have died within six days of the onset of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The state Health Department reported that most of the deaths of pilgrims have been caused due to cardiac-related issues and altitude sickness.

The Chardham Yatra began when the doors of Gangotri and Yamnotri Dham opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 86 Data Entry Operator Posts at becil.com; Check Eligibility, Other Details Here.

The doors for the pilgrimage at Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 6, whereas the ones for Badrinath Dham were opened on May 8.

According to the information received from the administration of the Chardham Yatra, 14 passengers, including one Nepali labourer have died in Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham, till Monday; whereas five devotees have been reported dead in Kedarnath and one has died in Badrinath Dham.

Also Read | Elephant Thekkumkandathilu Parameswaran's Video in Poor Condition Goes Viral, PETA Urges Kerala CM To Rescue and Rehabilitate the Emaciated Animal.

Amid the number of deaths at Chardham, the Yatra organizers and administration are worried, as the excessive walking of devotees during the Chardham yatra is further taking a toll on the lives of old and ailing pilgrims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)