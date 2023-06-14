Nainital, Jun 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court will hear a petition seeking to prevent a 'mahapanchayat' called by Hindu outfits on Thursday, the day the event is scheduled to be held at Purola in Uttarkashi district.

The Association for the Protection of Civil Rights moved the high court after the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea on the matter and asked the petitioner to approach the high court or any other authority concerned.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Cab Driver Extorts 24 Women by Threatening To Post Morphed Pics on Porn Websites, Arrested.

The area has been in the grip of communal tension after two men including one from the minority community were arrested for allegedly trying abduct a minor Hindu girl in Purola on May 26.

Local traders and organisations like Pradhan Sangathan, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal said this was a case of so-called "love jihad", and called for the 'mahapanchayat against this on June 15.

Also Read | BJP-RSS Maligned UPA Government by Promoting Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Purola and permissions for the mahapanchayat has not been granted.

Advocate Shahrukh Alam, appearing for the petitioner 'Association for the Protection of Civil Rights', mentioned the matter before the division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal.

Alam had previously mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of the Supreme Court but the Court refused to entertain the petition asking the petitioner to approach the High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)