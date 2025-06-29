Heavy landslide at labor camp in Silai Band on Yamunotri Highway due to excessive rainfall. (Photo/ANI)

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): A severe landslide caused by heavy rainfall struck a labour camp at Silai Band on the Yamunotri Highway on Sunday, resulting in nine workers missing while ten others were rescued.

Officials confirmed that a 10-12 meter stretch of the highway was completely washed away, severely disrupting road connectivity and delaying immediate rescue operations.

According to officials, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police rushed to the site and initiated relief and rescue operations immediately.

"Ten workers have been safely rescued and evacuated from the site. However, nine others are still missing and efforts are underway to locate them," said Uttarakhand police.

The disaster management department issued an advisory to all travellers and pilgrims, stating, "Request to travellers: Stay at safe locations."

Furthermore, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours amid a heavy rain alert. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI that the pilgrimage has been temporarily halted as a precaution.

"I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar," Pandey told.

The suspension follows the cloudburst at Silai Band and the ongoing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted travel.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Silai Band area in Uttarkashi district.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote, "In the tragic incident of a landslide in the Silai Band area of Barkot Tehsil, Uttarkashi district, it has been reported that some workers are missing.

Teams including SDRF, NDRF, and others have reached the site and are engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations," the post read.

The CM further stated he was in constant contact with the concerned authorities. "I am in constant contact with the concerned authorities regarding this matter. I pray to God for everyone's safety," the post further read. (ANI)

