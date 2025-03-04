Gopeshwar, Mar 4 (PTI) A magisterial probe has been ordered into last week's avalanche at a Border Roads Organisation camp in Uttar Pradesh's Mana that killed eight workers.

The avalanche hit the BRO camp in Chamoli district between 5.30 am and 6 am on February 28, trapping 54 workers. While 46 of them were rescued alive, eight were found dead.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Conveyor Belt Becomes Operational, Fate of Trapped Workers Still Unknown (Watch Videos).

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the avalanche.

Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been made the investigating officer and he has been directed to submit the report within 15 days, according to the district magistrate's order issued on March 1.

Also Read | Odisha School Holiday on March 5 Cancelled After Panchayati Raj Diwas Observance Moved to April 24, BJD Accuses BJP Government of Disrespecting Biju Patnaik.

All the labourers injured in the avalanche are under treatment at the military hospital in Jyotirmath except for two who have been referred to the AIIMS-Rishikesh trauma centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)