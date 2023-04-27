Dehradun, Apr 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das was cremated on the banks of the Saryu river in Bageshwar town with full state honours on Thursday.

Das, who was transport and social welfare minister in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet, died of a heart attack in Bageshwar on Wednesday. He was 65.

The funeral pyre was lit by his two sons.

Earlier in the day, Dhami, former chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and Cabinet ministers Subodh Uniyal, Premchand Aggarwal, Rekha Arya and Saurabh Bahuguna paid their last respects to Das.

Dhami described Das' demise as an irreparable loss to politics, the BJP and society.

"He was a soft-spoken person who worked all his life for the poor and people at the lowest step of the social ladder. His dreams and commitments will be taken forward," the chief minister said.

Dhami also met Das' family members at their home and expressed his condolences.

