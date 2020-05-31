India News | Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj's Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife Amrita Rawat was tested positive for coronavirus.

Her test was conducted at a private lab in Dehradun.

"Her report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She is being admitted to hospital as per the state protocol," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.

22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday and the state's tally has climbed to 749.

Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital. (ANI)

