Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): Several MLAs from Uttarakhand, including Sahdev Pundir, Khajan Das, Suresh Chauhan, Bharat Chaudhary, Sanjay Dobhal, Anil Nautiyal, Pritam Panwar, along with other public representatives, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

During the meeting, the representatives apprised the Chief Minister of various development-related demands and local issues concerning their respective constituencies, according to the press release from the CMO. The Chief Minister assured them that necessary instructions would be given to the concerned departments for the prompt resolution of these matters.

He emphasised that the state government's goal is to provide citizens with quick and transparent services. He further underlined that the active participation of public representatives would make problem-solving and development initiatives more effective.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged the legislators to personally visit the areas recently affected by natural calamities in the state and to assist in ensuring timely relief for the affected families.

He reiterated that the government is committed to providing all possible support to disaster-hit families and will accelerate the pace of relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government is consistently working to strengthen basic infrastructure, including road connectivity, healthcare facilities, education, tourism, drinking water, and energy.

He stated that balanced and inclusive development of Uttarakhand is possible only when public representatives actively convey people's expectations to the government and work collectively to ensure the state's progress.

Later in the day, CM Dhami stated that the state government is fully committed to preserving and promoting literature and culture. The chief minsiter highlighted the efforts of Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan in supporting Hindi and other Indian languages.

Speaking at the Uttarakhand Long-Term Literature Service Honour Ceremony, CM Dhami said, "...Our government is working continuously with full commitment for the preservation and promotion of literature and culture. In this direction, Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan is making great efforts for the promotion and development of Hindi and other Indian languages."

He added that the government is honouring senior writers and also encouraging new talent by giving grants for publishing books in various languages.

"While on the one hand, we are honouring excellent litterateurs through Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman, Sahitya Bhushan and Lifetime Achievement Award, on the other hand, we are also encouraging new and emerging writers by providing grants for the publication of books in various languages, including Hindi," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

