Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): On the fifth day of the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham, more than 80,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham and took darshan of Lord Kedarnath.

SP, Rudraprayag, Ayush Aggarwal, told ANI on the phone that the journey to Kedarnath Dham is going on smoothly and there is a queue among passengers for darshan.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

"From the helipad located in Kedarnath Dham to the temple, there is a long queue of devotees to have darshan of God. 6 devotees who came on Kedarnath pilgrimage have also died due to deteriorating health," he added.

Aggarwal also said that in view of the bad weather, the passengers are stopped at Sonprayag and they are being sent from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham after the weather turns clear. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)