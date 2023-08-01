Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): In six districts of Kumaon division of the state, Uttarakhand Police is teaching self-defense tricks to girls studying in schools to working women to deal with adverse situations.

According to the police, so far this year, in the entire Kumaon range, more than one lakh women have learned many self-defense tricks including punching and twisting the neck.

Nilesh Anand Bharen, IG Zone, Kumaon Division, told ANI that women tolerate everything due to lack of information about incidents like molestation and atrocities.

He said that in view of this, the police is teaching the tricks of self-defense in the entire Kumaon division and is also making women aware of their legal rights. (ANI)

