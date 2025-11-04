Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced the 20th convocation ceremony of Kumaun University at Nainital, Uttarakhand, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that education is the foundation of any nation's development. Therefore, education should not only develop students' intellect and skills, but also strengthen their moral strength and character.

As per the release, the President stated that education not only makes us self-reliant but also teaches us to be humble and contribute to the development of society and the country. She urged the students to dedicate their education to serving the underprivileged and contributing to nation-building. She said that this is the true religion, one that will bring them happiness and satisfaction.

"The Indian economy is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. The government is taking several policy initiatives to ensure continued progress. These initiatives are creating numerous opportunities for the youth. Higher education institutions should take all necessary steps to encourage the youth so they can utilise these opportunities," the President said.

She further stated that it is essential to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the country. She was happy to note that Kumaun University is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation. She stated that a multidisciplinary approach is essential for the effective application of education and research. She expressed confidence that the University will move forward with this approach.

The President said that the Himalayas are known for their life-giving resources. It is everyone's responsibility to conserve and enhance these resources. She was happy to note that Kumaun University is making conscious efforts towards environmental protection.

The President said that as an educational institution, Kumaun University also has specific social responsibilities. She urged the faculty and students of the University to visit nearby villages, observe and understand the problems of villagers, and do whatever is possible to find their solutions.

The President stated that we have set a goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. Young people, such as students of Kumaun University, have a significant role to play in achieving this goal. She expressed confidence that with the strength of their talent and with dedication, they will fulfil their role.

Earlier, the President offered prayer at the Naina Devi Temple at Nainital and also had Darshan at Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, Kainchi Dham. (ANI)

