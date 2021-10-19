Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): Following torrential rains in parts of Uttarakhand, nearly 100 people have been trapped at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route and rescue operations are underway, said Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

He further informed that the water level in the nearby Kosi river rose significantly blocking the route to the resort.

"Around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe and process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort," said the DGP.

National weather forecasting agency -- India Meteorological Department -- has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days.

An under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away due to a rise in water level today.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places. According to the Chamoli district administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the national highway to re-open as it is blocked due to falling debris following incessant rains in the districts.

Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had a telephonic conversation with Dhami today to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims from the state, who are stranded there due to natural calamity and rains. (ANI)

