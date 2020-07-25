Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttrakhand reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total cases in the state to 5,962.

According to the Uttrakhand health department, the state has 2,365 active cases, with 3,495 recoveries and 38 migrations. As many as 63 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state so far.

The state health department also informed that the doubling rate of the viral infection, reported in the past seven days, is 20.81 days. The percentage of recovery for COVID-19 patients in the state is 58.63 per cent.

India's total coronavirus cases rose to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated, 31,358 deaths. (ANI)

