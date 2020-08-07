Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Uttrakhand reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases in the state to 8,901.

According to the Uttrakhand health department, the state has 3,020 active cases, with 5,731 recoveries and 38 migrations. As many as 112 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state so far.

Also Read | 'Deeply Saddened to Hear About Accident of Air India Express Flight IX1344 Upon Landing at Kozhikode Airport', Says International Air Transport Association: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

The state health department also informed that the doubling rate of the viral infection, reported in the past seven days, is 28.14 days. The percentage of recovery for COVID-19 patients in the state is 64.39 per cent.

With the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases, India's COVID-19 count rose to 20,27,075 on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Lead Sports Fraternity's Prayers for Victims of IX-1344 Dubai-Kozhikode Flight Mishap in Kerala.

The total cases include 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated, and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on July 17 when the total positive cases stood at 10,03,832 in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)