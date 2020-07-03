Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 3 (ANI): As many as 64 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttarakhand taking the state's tally to 3,048.

According to the state government's health bulletin, there are 498 active cases and 42 people died due to coronavirus.

Also Read | Uber Shuts Mumbai Office, Assures to Provide High Level of Service to Its Riders in The City.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Also Read | Six Personnel of Ranchi Police Test COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)