Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): The road between Tawaghat and Darma valley in Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district remained blocked on Wednesday due to landslide following heavy rains.

The official said that it would take a couple of more days to clear the muddy debris over the road.

"The work to clear the road is underway. It will be cleared within five to six days," said SDM Anil Kumar Shukla while speaking to ANI.

Notably, several roads had been damaged due to incessant rains in the hilly state, affecting the movement of vehicles from one city to the other.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand is likely to receive more rainfall for the next few days. (ANI)

