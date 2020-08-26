Mumbai, August 26: The death toll in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad district rose to 16 on Wednesday, officials said. Rescue operations continued to remove those trapped in the rubble. Of the 16 dead, seven are males while nine are females. According to a latest update, one person is still missing and efforts are underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). On Tuesday, a four-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman were rescued from the rubble of a five-storey building. Raigad Building Collapse Update: After 'Miracle Boy', Woman Survives Mahad Building Crash.

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased in the Raigad building collapse incident. The tragic incident took place in Raigad’s Mahad town which is 170 km from Mumbai. The Tarek Garden building there collapsed around 7 pm on Monday. Officials were quoted by PTI saying that there were about 40 flats in the building. Raigad Building Collapse: Saw Building Pillars Breaking Before I Ran Out, Says Eyewitness.

A case has been registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304 (culpable homicide), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Here's the Latest Update:

Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 16 (7 males and 9 females) in the building collapse incident in Raigad. Rescue operation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

In the wake of the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured the district administration of all possible help. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the building collapse in Raigad and offered his condolences to the affected families. “Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident as “very tragic” and added that he had personally spoken to NDRF director-general to expedite the rescue operation.

