Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): The road near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris on Tuesday, officials said.

Chamoli police shared the visuals from the spot on Twitter, showing a huge pile of debris on the road.

Also Read | Thane Crane Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia After 16 Workers Killed in Accident During Samruddhi Expressway Construction.

"Road blocked due to debris from a hill near Pipalkoti on Badrinath National Highway," Chamoli Police said in a tweet.

Further information is awaited.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Quack Performs C-Section on Two Women in Chatra, Both Newborns Die; Police Launch Crackdown on Illegal Nursing Homes.

Earlier on Monday, the Chungi Badethi tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was facing the threat of getting damaged following landslides around the area, leaving authorities concerned.

Following the landslide, District Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal said that the officials of the concerned executive body have been informed regarding the tunnel's safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)