Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Sukhwant Singh suicide case has begun its investigation at ITI Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district on Friday, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters informed ANI.

The team is reviewing the case diary, post-mortem report, mobile phone, and other evidence collected from Kathgodam Police Station. The deceased's mobile phone and firearm are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The SIT's technical team is analysing an email sent by Sukhwant Singh, which contains allegations against local individuals and police officers. The investigation is being conducted alongside a magisterial inquiry by the Commissioner of Kumaon Division.

Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, has assured that the SIT will conduct an impartial, transparent, and thorough examination of all facts and evidence related to the case

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters on Thursday announced that an intensive investigation has been ordered into the suicide of Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Paiga in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The victim allegedly shot himself in a hotel room on the night of January 10 at Kathgodam in Haldwani. Prior to his death, he had uploaded a video levelling serious allegations against several property dealers and police officials.

The Police Headquarters said a five-member SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police, STF, Nilesh Anand Bharne. The team includes SP Champawat Ajay Ganpati, Circle Officer Tanakpur Vandana Verma, Inspector Diwan Singh Bisht (Champawat), and Sub-Inspector Manish Khatri (Champawat).

In the interest of a fair and transparent probe, the police have suspended and transferred 12 personnel, including three Sub-Inspectors, one Additional Sub-Inspector, one Head Constable, and seven Constables, to Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts under the Garhwal Range, with immediate effect. (ANI)

