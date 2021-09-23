Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested three people from Pune for allegedly duping a Dehradun resident of Rs 17,10,000 through a matrimonial website.

As per information shared by Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, the three accused include a Nigerian national, a woman associate and a sim card dealer.

"The accused woman befriended the complainant through a fake profile on a matrimonial site and collected Rs 17,10,000 under the pretext of a marriage proposal," said Singh.

"The preliminary enquiry hints towards a larger network of cyber fraud across the country," he added.

The police recovered 10 mobile phones, 18 active sim cards, 58 sim cards, laptops, eight Aadhar cards, three passports, 14 bank chequebooks, one passbook, two net setter devices, wifi routers, and other electronic gadgets from the accused. (ANI)

