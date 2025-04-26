Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continuous action is going on against the illegally operated madrasas across the state. In this sequence, the administration sealed three illegal madrasas in the Bhagwanpur police station area of Roorkee, a press release said.

The administrative team, under the leadership of SDM Bhagwanpur Jitendra Kumar, took action against the illegal madrasas located in Hallu Majra, Makhanpur, and Mohitpur villages and sealed them. The investigation revealed that these madrasas were neither meeting the standards nor were they registered. The police force was also present on the spot during this action.

As per the state government's instructions, an intensive campaign is being conducted across the state against illegal madrasas. Many illegal madrasas have already been sealed in the Bhagwanpur area. With Saturday's action, a total of 180 illicit madrasas have been sealed in the state so far. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a clear message that no institution will be allowed to operate outside the ambit of the law, and such actions will continue in future as well.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam attack, CM Dhami on Saturday directed the senior officials to identify the Pakistani citizens residing in the state and start the process of sending them back with immediate effect.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister gave this direction during a meeting at his official residence. This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Chief Minister stated that strict action should be taken against individuals who take advantage of government schemes by using forged documents or by expediting their identification. He also directed the officials to expedite the verification campaign going on in the state. The penalty should be imposed on those who fail to verify the tenants. (ANI)

