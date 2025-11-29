Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari has instructed District Information Officers to formulate an effective communication strategy and work with professional efficiency to ensure that the government's public welfare programmes and schemes reach every citizen. He also directed them to maintain better coordination with the media and ensure prompt redressal of journalists' issues.

Addressing a meeting held at the Directorate of Information, Director General Tiwari said that ensuring effective publicity of the state government's welfare schemes is the department's top priority. He emphasised that all officers and employees must work in a coordinated manner and ensure that all information related to various schemes is clear, accurate, and delivered to the public promptly.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Row: Congress High Command Likely to Discuss Leadership Crisis in Strategic Group Meeting, Say Sources.

He instructed that government programmes and achievements be widely disseminated through social media, and that success stories and engaging articles on government schemes be published regularly. The content shared on departmental social media platforms must be entirely factual, balanced, and positive, and any dissemination of unverified information should be strictly avoided.

The Director General also stated that District Information Offices play a crucial role; therefore, coordination with the media at the district level must be further strengthened. He directed District Information Officers to ensure timely coverage of all government programs and public welfare activities and to play an active role in creating a positive communication environment at the local level.

Also Read | DGP-IGP Conference: Amit Shah Says India Will Be Completely Free From Menace of Naxalism Before Next Conference.

He instructed that SOPs be prepared for disaster and other primary event coverage. Tasks related to the Press Service Portal and the single-window system for film shooting permissions should also be completed in a time-bound manner.

DG Tiwari further said that concrete efforts are being made to strengthen the department and enhance its efficiency in line with the evolving communication needs. A proposal for departmental restructuring has been sent to the government, and requisitions have been submitted to fill vacant posts.

While reviewing the progress and practical issues of district information offices, he assured that there will be no shortage of budget for official work. He also directed officials to identify land for the construction of buildings for district information offices. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)