Uttarkashi, Nov 23 (PTI) An iron mesh which came in the way of the auger machine drilling through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel has been removed, officials said on Thursday.

"The problem which was created due to the iron mesh has been solved. The mesh has been cut by the use of the iron cutters," former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said.

The drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble had to be halted for some hours after hitting the hurdle late Wednesday.

With the hurdle removed, the process of pipe pushing has resumed, officials said.

