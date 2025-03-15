Two dead, other two injured after car falls into ditch in Chakrata (Photo/SDRF)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Two people lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries after a car carrying four people fell into a ditch on Bundel Road near the Lokhandi village in Chakrata, Dehradun, on Saturday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), "We received information that a car carrying 4 people fell into about 900 meters deep ditch and crashed in Chakrata, Dehradun ."

Upon receiving the news about the incident, SDRF arrived at the spot and conducted rescue operations.

Following this, the SDRF rescued two injured and brought out the bodies of the other two persons who died in the accident.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

