Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With 235 new cases reported on Sunday, Uttarakhand's coronavirus count reached 12,175, according to the State Control Room COVID-19.

352 patients were cured/discharged today bringing the number to 8,100 to date. The number of active cases in the state thus stands at 3,879 with 152 deaths being reported due to the disease. 44 patients have also migrated out of the state.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 3,066 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

According to the state government's data, the percentage recovery for COVID-19 is currently at 66.53 percent.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

Also Read | 4G Internet Services Restored in Jammu And Kashmir's Ganderbal And Udhampur Districts on Trial Basis.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged patients and 49,980 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly three crore samples have been tested so far. 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)