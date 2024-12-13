Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand has achieved a remarkable milestone in the mining sector, with revenue soaring to Rs 650 crore from April to November 2024, marking a 100 per cent increase in comparison to Rs 324.81 crore during the same period last year.

According to an official release from the Department of Information and Public Relations, "In line with the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, there has been significant progress in the mining sector during the current financial year 2024-25."

Also Read | Delhi School Bomb Threat: 3 Schools Receive Threatening E-Mail; Police Declare Threats As Hoaxes (Watch Video).

"From April to November 2024, the state earned a revenue of Rs 650 crore, which is 100 per cent more than the Rs 324.81 crore of the previous year," it said.

In the last three years, the Directorate of Geology and Mining has made several policy reforms while working with transparency.

Also Read | India Middle East Europe Corridor Discussed Between PM Narendra Modi and UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Says MEA (See Pics).

These include the e-tendering process, e-Ravanna portal upgrade and effective enforcement to stop illegal mining.

These efforts have taken the state's mining revenue to new heights. In the year 2023-24, the state earned a revenue of Rs 645.42 crore against the target of Rs 875 crore, which was 40 per cent more than in 2022-23. At the same time, this revenue has increased by 100 per cent in the first 8 months of 2024-25.

The state government has taken steps to make the mining sector transparent and robust using modern technology.

45 mine check gates are being installed under the "Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System".

Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed with ITI Limited and the scheme is progressing rapidly.

The e-Ravanna portal is being monitored from time to time for effective prevention of illegal mining and transportation.

Mineral lots have been allotted through e-tendering in four major districts of the state, Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

These steps have proved helpful in increasing revenue. To increase mining revenue, the state government has promoted the process of simplification along with policy reforms.

Better use of mineral resources has been ensured by amending the Uttarakhand Sub Mineral Parihar Niyamavali and Stone Crusher Policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)