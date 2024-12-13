New Delhi, December 13: Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises, officials said. The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9. Police had declared those threats as hoaxes.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)." Delhi School Bomb Threat: 4 Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via E-Mail, Police Personnel Checking Premises.

The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks, he said. Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: Several Schools Across National Capital Receive Bomb Threats via E-mail.

The schools' authorities have sent messages to guardians to not send their wards for classes. A police official said checks were underway.

