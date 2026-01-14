Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the completion of 25 years of Uttarayani Kauthig in Lucknow coincides with 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand. Extending greetings on Makar Sankranti, he said various stalls showcasing Uttarakhand's products have been set up at the event, providing a platform to local producers.

The Chief Minister said that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has launched the Winter Yatra in Uttarkashi. "Today I visited Uttarkashi and participated in the conclave inaugurated there. Ghughutiya (Ghughuti Utsav) is an ancient festival of Uttarakhand, and the Uttarakhandi community here has made excellent arrangements to celebrate it," he said.

CM Dhami noted that women wore traditional attire, while men wore the Uttarakhandi cap, which gained global recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore it in 2022. "From Birmingham to Abu Dhabi and several other countries, our people are seen proudly wearing this cap," he said.

Emphasising cultural roots, he said that no matter where people live in the world, their bond with language, culture and traditions remains unbreakable. He added that exhibitions at Kauthig not only provide financial support to producers but also give them opportunities to grow.

The Chief Minister said the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to attend the programme, but would join on another occasion. Recalling his association with the city, Dhami said he has a special emotional bond with Lucknow, where he received his education and learned about his duties to society and the nation.

Highlighting national development, he said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is scaling new heights. "The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya are results of the Prime Minister's firm resolve. Today, the world views India not only as a major economy but also as a leading nation," he said.

Dhami further said that under a special mission, renovation work is underway at numerous temples across Uttarakhand. He added that Prime Minister Modi participated in the Winter Yatra last year and also highlighted it in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

Stating that efforts are underway to enhance the state's spiritual grandeur, the Chief Minister said Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is emerging as one of the world's most preferred destinations, with film shoots taking place across the state. "Wherever you go in Uttarakhand, you will find a new destination," he added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a three-day Winter Tourism Conclave as a significant initiative to promote the winter Char Dham Yatra and boost tourism activities, while connecting local communities with year-round employment opportunities.

The conclave brought together 50 tour operators from across the country, in collaboration with the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI).

In addition, 50 tour operators at the state level and 50 at the local level participated. Registered representatives of the Hotel Associations of Uttarkashi and Barkot, trekking organisations from Uttarkashi and Sankri, and other stakeholders actively participated in the event. Through this platform, deliberations focused on the vast potential of winter tourism, with an emphasis on developing Uttarakhand as a year-round destination.

As part of the three-day conclave, tour operators from across the country will visit the winter abodes of Maa Ganga at Mukhba, Maa Yamuna at Kharsali, and the Kedarkantha trek base camp at Sankri, thereby promoting winter tourism nationwide. (ANI)

