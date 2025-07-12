Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Saturday inspected the ongoing reconstruction works after damage caused by the disaster situation caused by sudden floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall in the areas around Syana Chatti near Silai Band on the Yamunotri road in the Barkot tehsil of the district.

According to an official statement from Uttarakhand's information officer, a road was broken due to the landslide in Ojri. The DM inspected the Bailey bridge being built at the said place and directed to check the quality of the construction work and complete it within the stipulated time frame.

"This Bailey bridge is extremely important for the area, as it connects Ojri and nearby villages to the main road, which will facilitate movement of both local residents and tourists," the District Magistrate said.

DM Arya closely inspected the load-bearing capacity of the bridge, the strength of the foundation and the approach road connecting the bridge, the statement added.

He instructed the concerned officials that any kind of negligence in the construction of the bridge will not be tolerated and no compromise should be made on the quality.

He directed the officials to open the bridge to the public as soon as possible so that normal life can run smoothly in the area.

Apart from this, the District Magistrate inspected the landslide affected areas in Sianachatti and Silai Band and also directed the concerned officials to construct Kupda Bridge in Sianachatti which is important for the movement of many villages.

Earlier on July 10, Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed all the District Magistrates to respond quickly to the disaster incidents.

Under these instructions, District Magistrate Savin Basnal reached the village of Batoli in Misral Patti, a district cut off from communication, to first meet the local residents. The administration assured the villagers of all possible help on the spot.

At the same time, the villagers ' demand proposals were approved on the spot.

The District Magistrate measured the difficult footpath and came face-to-face with the problems faced by women, elderly children, and locals of Batoli, and resolved them. Meanwhile, the district administration prepared the road overnight and reached the villagers through Sheru Khala, which had turned into a ditched mound due to heavy rains, a task that would have taken months to complete. (ANI)

