Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): As many as 71 new cases recorded in Uttarakhand taking the state's tally to 8,623, according to state's health bulletin.

All 71 new cases were reported from Haridwar.

There are 3,056 active cases in the state and 102 people succumbed to the infection.

With a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday.

The active cases stand at 5,95,501 and 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged.

The Union Health Ministry said active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent.

With an increase of 904 deaths, the cumulative toll has gone up to 40,699. (ANI)

