Islamabad, August 6: Pakistan on Thursday contacted the Indian government over the matter of appointing a legal representative for Kulbhushan Jadhav. The hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on September 3. Pakistan offered India unimpeded consular access to the Indian national use of English as a medium for conversation, reported Zee News. The Pakistan government reportedly has offered India consular access without any "glass barrier". The conversation with Jadhav can now happen in any language.

The development came a days after The Islamabad High Court asked the Pakistan government to give Indian authorities a "chance" to appoint a representative in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The Islamabad HC added that that the lawyer who will be appointed by India should be a Pakistan national. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denied Unimpeded Consular Access, Blocked All Avenues For Remedy, Says MEA.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016. The Pakistani government. Claimed to have apprehended him from the restive Balochistan province, but the Indian government has accused the neighbouring nation of kidnapping him from the Chabahar port in the border region of Iran. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Islamabad HC Asks Pakistan Govt to Give Indian Authorities 'Chance' to Appoint Representative.

In May 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution and in July last year, it upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts.

