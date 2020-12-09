Jabalpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Almost all vacant teaching and nonteaching posts in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh will be filled over the next three years, state minister Mohan Yadav said.

Talking to reporters here, the Minister for Higher Education said the government has decided to fill five per cent of these vacant posts each year.

"Almost all vacant seats of teaching and non-teaching staff (in government colleges) are going to be filled in the next three years through written exams," he said.

The selection of teachers will be done through the written examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, he said.

There will be no interview in the selection of teachers, he said.

"The decision of not holding the interviews was taken as certain discrepancies come up after the interview that hampers the selection process," the minister said.

The department has proposed to resume classroom sessions for graduate and post-graduate courses in the educational institutions from January 1 next across the state.

"The state took a lead in the country by holding examinationsthrough an open book system in institutions of higher learning during pandemic lockdown," he said.

The minister said that the department is preparing a plan to hold the annual examination in March-April 2021 in the colleges and universities in the state.

"Consultation with teachers is underway to decide pattern- whether to have an offline method or other mode- for the annual examination depending on the pandemic situation," Yadav said.

The present government has granted approval to open six private universities, which will give a boost to quality education, he said.

He said the department is considering a plan to give responsibility of one district to one professor of the government college, assigning the work to provide counselling to the students on employment avenues and job-oriented courses.

