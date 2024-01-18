New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni Lake in Vadodara and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Ram Mandir, Lord Ram To Replace Red Fort and Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 Currency Notes? Here’s the Truth About Pictures Featuring Ram Temple Going Viral.

12 school children and two teachers were killed after a boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.

Also Read | Khichdi Scam: Suraj Chavan, Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide, Nabbed in Case, Sent to Five Days ED Custody.

As many as 10 children were rescued after a boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Harni Motnath Lake in Vadodara where a boat capsized earlier this evening.

CM Bhupendra Patel also announced a compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 help for the injured in the Vadodara boat capsize incident.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his condolences at the tragedy.

"More than 10 rescued so far," said Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)