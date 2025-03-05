New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet ambassadors and heads of missions in India next week to apprise them of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) scheduled to take place in Mumbai in May.

The government is pitching WAVES as a global gathering of leaders from the media and entertainment sector, an event that could be compared with the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

Also Read | Air India Terminates Simulator Trainer Pilot for Negligence, 10 Pilots Removed from Flying Duties After Probing Whistleblower Allegations.

Jaishankar and Vaishnaw will meet envoys of different countries here on March 13 to share the details of the WAVES summit which will be held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai from May 1-4, a senior official said.

Invitations have been extended to leaders of the media and entertainment industry across the world to attend the four-day Summit.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Hamirpur DM Bans Carrying Weapons in Sujanpur During Holi Festival From March 12 to 15.

"WAVES is a premier global event that aims to connect India's media and entertainment industry with the global market and the global media and entertainment industry," a senior official said.

Last month, Modi chaired a meeting of the WAVES Advisory Board which include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix CEO Theodore Sarandos, Prime Video and Amazon Studios head Mike Hopkins and Indian entrepreneurs Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra.

Modi interacted with the members of the Board for over two hours on February 7.

"The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their support but also shared valuable inputs on how to further enhance our efforts to make India a global entertainment hub," Modi had said after the virtual meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)