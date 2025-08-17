Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Due to inclement weather, the registration for the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended for two hours at all yatra counters, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced on Sunday.

In a post shared on the social media X, the Shrine Board advised pilgrims to stay updated for further announcements.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a warning has been issued for Katra, forecasting "thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, and light to moderate rainfall" for the region today.

Meanwhile, flash floods and landslides have been reported in several parts of Kathua district following a cloudburst on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Rescue operations have been intensified, and efforts are underway to retrieve stranded vehicles.

At atleast seven people have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain. The cloudburst in Kathua, which occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, also damaged a railway track, the national highway, and the local police station. Rescue and relief operations are underway in Kathua and Kishtwar, officials said on Sunday.

Following the cloudburst and landslides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central government was closely monitoring the situation and assured all possible support.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured of every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K."

The Indian Army is leading the ground operations, supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and local administration.

Earlier on August 10, Union Minister Jitendra Singh officially launched the 'Tringa Yatra' and 'Har Ghar Tringa' campaign at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Union Minister Singh arrived in Jammu via the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express train, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off recently. The train connects Amritsar in Punjab to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, improving regional connectivity. (ANI)

