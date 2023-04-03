Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) Two men were killed when their pickup van fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near near Paniyali in the Dadahu area late on Sunday, they said.

The police have identified the victims as Vinod and Dila Ram -- both natives of the Nerva area in Shimla district.

