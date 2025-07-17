Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a detailed review of development projects and the law and order situation at Varanasi's Circuit House on Thursday, directing officials to fast-track all ongoing works in mission mode and ensure the timely completion of projects.

According to an official statement from the UP CM's office, Adityanath emphasised the importance of cleanliness and stated that Varanasi must not lag behind in maintaining sanitation standards, aiming to be among the top five cleanest cities. He instructed the Municipal Commissioner to conduct regular cleanliness drives to achieve this target.

The Chief Minister also called for widespread publicity of the state government's newly introduced building bylaws to ensure public awareness, emphasising the need to hold seminars and leverage social and digital media for effective outreach.

Regarding road widening, he instructed that religious structures be relocated in consultation with the locals and suitable alternatives identified. CM Yogi also warned implementing agencies against delays, stressing strict accountability.

Regarding that, the Chief Minister directed the immediate commencement of the Dalmandi road widening work after the monsoon.

In his mission to make Varanasi Tuberculosis-Free by November of this year, he directed the Chief Medical Superintendent to take all necessary steps, with the active involvement of public representatives in this public health campaign.

According to the statement, to ensure smooth infrastructure and services, he directed the Power Department to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply.

He asked the District Basic Education Officer to ensure 100% enrollment of children in council schools. He also emphasised the timely provision of school supplies, bags, uniforms, shoes, and socks, as well as the deployment of adequate teachers to ensure that no school is understaffed.

On the issue of law and order, the Chief Minister directed officials to monitor and take strict action against those disrupting social harmony by using fake social media accounts. He instructed law enforcement to identify and act against elements inciting caste-based tension or engaging in activities that threaten peace. He emphasised the importance of strengthening the local intelligence network and enhancing police vigilance.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed the Chief Minister on preparations for the Shravan month, including law and order, traffic management, and police campaigns, according to the statement.

Multiple other officials and leaders, including Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh, Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, and Minister of State for Stamps (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, District Panchayat Chairman Poonam Maurya, Legislative Council Member Hansraj Vishwakarma, Rai Dharmendra Singh, Vishal Singh 'Chanchal', MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Dr. Awadhesh Singh, Dr. Sunil Patel, Divisional Commissioner S. Rajlingam, Additional Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena, MD Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Shambhu Kumar, Development Authority Vice President Pulkit Garg, Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma, Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal, DFO Swati Srivastava and officers of various departments were present at the meeting. (ANI)

