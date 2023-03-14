New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare an action plan within a week to control the menace of stray dogs, days after two children were mauled to death by canines in Vasant Kunj.

Oberoi held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, MCD officials informed.

"Mayor Shelly Oberoi holds emergency meetings with officials to prevent incidents caused by stray dogs. Oberoi called an emergency meeting after the incident of dogs biting children in Vasant Kunj," Officials said.

"The mayor asked the officials to prepare an action plan within a week on the issue of saving Delhiites from stray dogs. On this issue, the Mayor has called a meeting of NGOs related to animals, Gaushala operators and veterinary experts on Wednesday," they added.

Two minor brothers were found dead over the span of two days in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Anand (7) and Aditya (5), lived with their parents in a slum cluster in Sindhi Basti, they said.

Anand was reported missing on March 10 following which, police and the boy's family launched a search operation.

On March 12, Anand's younger brother Aditya went to the same jungle area, along with his cousin Chandan (24), to attend nature's call. Chandan left the minor for some time and returned to find Aditya injured, surrounded by stray dogs, police said.

Aditya succumbed to injuries later.

An inspection was carried out by MCD officials after the incident site. They caught some 15-20 stray dogs in the area who will be sterilised, officials said.

