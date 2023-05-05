Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla Friday said Vedic education for girls will lead to their character building and spiritual upliftment of their families, society and nation.

He was addressing a state-level award ceremony at the Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy here.

Vedas are the soul of India with peace, non-violence and harmony as the country's ethos, Kalla, who also heads the state's art and culture ministry, said.

The academy president Saroj Kochhar said apart from imparting knowledge about the country's heritage, the academy is making efforts to open up new job avenues for students through its Sanskrit course.

