Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A vegetable vendor here on Thursday expressed her agony on Indore Municipal Corporation in fluent English. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Raisa Ansari protested over the 'left-right' shop opening scheme of the civic body. She alleged that vegetable vendors are being harassed by IMC officials in the name of rules and regulations.

Also Read | Northeastern India Is Dealing With Double Challenge, One of COVID-19 and Other of Floods, Says PM Narendra Modi: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

" I am selling fruits and vegetables here. People standing here are my family and friends. There are more than 20 members in the family. How will they survive? How they will earn? There is no rush on the stall but still, these officials keep telling us to run away," she said while speaking to ANI.

The vegetable seller claims to be a Ph.D. degree holder in material science in the English medium. (ANI)

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig at PM Narendra Modi, Shares Short Video on 'How Should India Respond to China'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)