Drass (Ladakh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that two people were rescued near Drass in Ladakh after their vehicle fell into a river.

Rijiju shared a post on his official 'X' handle stating that his convoy was on the way to reach Drass during which the incident took place. He said that the two people who were inside the vehicle were safely rescued.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update and Forecast: Flood Situation Remains Grim in Jammu As Rivers Swell, MeT Forecasts More Rain Today.

"Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived," Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

The Union Minister hailed the wonderful reception and experience he received in Sonmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Union Minister expressed gratitude to the district administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. He also thanked his guide, Mohammad Sidiq Mir, for the warm welcome and stated that development in the State is taking place.

Also Read | PhonePe Home Insurance: Fintech Major Launches New Insurance Coverage for Homeowners; Check Premium Price and Other Details.

"On the way to Kargil I had memorable moment at Sonmarg. Grateful to both administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. Thanks to senior guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir and other friends of Sonmarg for the wonderful company! Real development is happening now. Common people of Kashmir are great hosts & they are dead against the violence perpetrated by the enemies," Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Rijiju had sharply criticised activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed over her remarks suggesting that Bangladeshis can live in India.Condemning her remarks, the Union Minister accused her of misleading people in the "name of humanity" and suggested she should not support illegal migrants.

Syeda Hameed was a member of the Planning Commission of India during the UPA government.

In a social media post on X, Rijiju shared her video and captioned, "Misleading in the name of humanity. It's about our land and identity. Why the minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus & Sikhs in Bangladesh and Pakistan are persecuted & tortured? Sayeda Hameed may be closest to Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi but shouldn't support illegal migrants." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)