Phagwara, Nov 14 (PTI) A person died while six others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash on the national highway here on Saturday evening, police said.

They said a private transport bus ran into and smashed a power transformer and outer gate of local PWD Rest House along the national highway before hitting a car and a rickshaw.

The rickshaw puller had parked his rickshaw near the PWD Rest House gate and was crushed under the bus, police said.

Fire brigade staff pulled him out from under the bus and rushed him to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Police identified the deceased as Sham Lal Bore (30), a native of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and currently living in Tibbi here.

The injured included bus passengers and an occupant of the car, they said.

While bus passengers sustained mild injuries, the car occupant was seriously injured and was hospitalised, they added.

Power supply was disrupted in Phagwara and four adjoining localities plunged into darkness after the electric poles and the transformer were damaged.

