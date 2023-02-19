Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Two pedestrians were killed while some others injured when a speeding car collided head-on with a tractor on the Gola-Rajaganj road near Harriya village here, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer Rajesh Kumar said that the deceased have been identified as Munna Lal Bhargav (60), a resident of Karanpur village, and Radhey Shyam Sharma (45), a resident of Harriya village.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The car and tractor occupants sustained injuries in the accident.

