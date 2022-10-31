Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Following the allegations and counter allegations between the Maharashtra government and the Opposition over mega projects not coming to the state, Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said at a press conference on Monday that it's a test match of press conferences.

"I held a conference earlier on Tata-Airbus (project) and farmers," he said.

Questioning why the Tata-Airbus project didn't come to the state, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Today, I spoke on DCM (deputy chief minister)'s answers. We are expecting a reply from deputy chief minister (Devendra) Fadnavis. We are expecting reply from CM (chief minister) and he must speak through letter."

"But, today the DCM said the central government gave $ 20 billion (Vedanta-Foxconn) project to Pune. All these projects have gone from Maharashtra," he said. He added, "They showed us a dream that big projects came after Vedanta-Foxconn."

He also said, "Whether Devendra Fadnavis or Udhav Thackeray is CM, project decisions won't be taken by CM of a state. The Centre always signs MoU, not state CMs. But many projects have gone from the hands of Maharashtra such as Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus."

The Shiv Sena leader said, "(Subhash) Desai signed MoU with Foxconn in 2016. (Former industries minister) Desai comments on $5-billion project deal with Foxconn for mobile factory setup in Maharashtra that Vedanta-Foxconn is only for semi-conductor and not for a mobile factory.

He added, "These two projects are different, so I told DCM not to set up your fake narrative."

On the Rs 20-crore Raigarh project, He said that. "We signed MoU on May 23, 2022, in Davos and Nitin Gadkari (Union Minister) was also there. But now, they are taking advantage of this project, we have no issue."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday said that the state has approved an electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) project at a whopping Rs 492.85 crore. The deputy chief minister was also speaking on the lines of these mega projects during this press conference. (ANI)

