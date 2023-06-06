New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Very light rain or drizzle towards the night has been forecast for Delhi on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Traces of rainfall -- 0.4 mm -- was recorded in the last 24 hours starting 8:30 AM on Monday.

Also Read | Aurangzeb Posters in Procession in Ahmednagar: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Such Acts Won't Be Tolerated; Four Booked.

The relative humidity on Tuesday morning stood at 63 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has forecast possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards night.

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 278 in Balasore Triple Train Crash As Three More Succumb to Injuries.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites experienced warm weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)