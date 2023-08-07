Kulgam (JK), Aug 7 (PTI) The 'Veshaw Literary Festival' was held here on Monday, as part of the Jammu and Kashmir administration's efforts to take literary activities from cities and towns to the hinterland.

Local artists and writers who took part in the event said the literary fest provided them with a platform closer to their homes to showcase their work.

Tabish Ajaz Khan, an artist who participated in the event appreciated the government for organising the festival here.

“It is great that we are getting a platform here to showcase our work. This is an encouragement for the youth of Kashmir,” Khan, a self-taught artist focusing on sustainability, said.

“I mostly work with waste material and paint on Chinar leaves and feathers. I want to show people the culture of Kashmir through my handicraft works and paintings,” she added.

Burhan Bhat, another artist in the festival, has put up an artefact named 'Gyaan Vriksh' depicting a village scene of Kashmir.

“We have made a Gyaan Vriksh (knowledge tree) which is woven around Kashmiri culture. We have added a Samovar, Kangri, Lalten and books for the detailing. The idea is no matter how old a teacher becomes, he continues to impart knowledge… Even those teachers who have died, continue to benefit the society through their teachings,” Bhat said.

“We are thankful to the Kulgam administration for organizing the festival. We request that in future such festivals be held in all districts so that all the artists can showcase their talent,” he added.

Bharat Singh Manhas, an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages, said the festival was an attempt of taking the works of writers and artists of interior regions to other parts of the Union Territory.

“Our aim at the Cultural Academy is that the books of local writers are brought to these platforms so that more people can read them and know about the writers,” Manhas said.

