Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and alleged that there are vested interests in the union territory administration who are creating unnecessary hurdles in the working of migrant employees in the Valley.

It also raised with the Lt Governor other issues being faced by the Prime Minister's Package employees, including harassment, promotion, transfer and accommodation, spokesperson, APMCC, King C Bharati said.

"The Kashmiri Migrant PM Package Employees are working in Kashmir valley on a special package created exclusively for them and are in a sense ambassadors of people to people contact for return of normalcy and final and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley,” chairman, APMCC, Vinod Pandit said in a memorandum submitted to the Lt Governor.

However, there are certain vested interests in the state administration who are hellbent on damaging and failing this visionary step of the Government of India by creating unnecessary hurdles in the smooth working of these employees under one or the other pretext, he alleged.

While there are numerous such instances, we bring to your kind attention a few of them which include harassment to junior assistants recruited in 2017 in rural development, finance, planning, transport, animal husbandry departments whose recruitment is on the verge of being cancelled due to the tough stance adopted by these departments seeking clarifications on petty things even as the candidates are graduates and have passed the type tests on merit, the memorandum said.

In this regard, we urge you (LG) to call a meeting of the heads of the departments and the Chief Secretary and sort out the issues urgently as it has put the careers of many young Kashmiri migrants at stake besides discouraging other youngsters from joining services in the Kashmir Valley, it said.

Besides Pandit and Bharati, general secretary of APMCC Arun Kandroo was part of the delegation that called on the LG.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)