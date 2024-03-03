Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): A senior tribal leader and six-time MP Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bharuch constituency.

Once a stronghold of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's political advisor Ahmed Patel, Mansukh Vasava, a senior leader of the Bhartiya Janata party emerged as the winner from the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency by defeating Congress' Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan in the 2019 General Assembly elections.

Expressing gratitude towards central leadership for nominating him once again, Mansukh Vasava said, "I am thankful to the central and the state leadership for proposing my name for the 7th term. I will work within the party lines and try that all the schemes launched by the state and the central government reach people."

"We have done a lot of work for our constituency, for the welfare of the public, and will continue to do so," said BJP leader Mansukhbhai Vasava.

Exuding confidence on BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vasava said, "I can say with all conviction, that we will definitely get victory in the upcoming elections and will win with 5 lakh plus votes".

The BJP announced the list of 15 candidates from Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Gujarat has a total of 26 Lok Sabha seats.

The list includes Union Minister Amit Shah who will again contest from Gandhinagar, while Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to contest for the first time from the Porbandar constituency. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will fight again from Kota in Rajasthan.

Among those repeated are Vinod Chavda on the Kutch seat, which is reserved for Schedule Caste candidates, Bharatsinh Dabhi on the Patan seat, Amitbhai Shah on the Gandhinagar seat, Poonamben Madam on the Jamnagar seat, Miteshbhai Patel on the Anand seat, Devusinh Chauhan on the Kheda seat, Prabhubhai Vasava on the Bardoli seat and CR Patil on the Navsari seat.

Dinesh Makwana (Karnavati city unit BJP spokesperson) and former Deputy Mayor of AMC are the new faces for the Ahmedabad (West) seat, which is reserved for Schedule Caste candidates.

The seats for which candidates are yet to be announced in Gujarat are Sabarkantha, Mahesana, Ahmedabad East, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Surat, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh and Surendranagar.

The Bhartiya Janata party on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The first list of candidates includes 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels, along with the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal and five in Delhi.

The BJP has re-nominated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the Lucknow constituency and Union Minister Smriti Irani for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also chosen to field actor-politician Hema Malini, MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahesh Sharma, SPS Baghel, and Sakshi Maharaj once more in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from UP. (ANI)

