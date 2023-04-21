Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Veteran CPI(M) leader and former member of its central committee Madan Ghosh died at his residence in Bardhaman on Friday, a party office bearer said.

Ghosh, who died at the age of 81 years, was also a member of CPI(M)'s West Bengal state committee.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three of a Family Die by Suicide by Jumping Before Fast Moving Train in Tikamgarh District.

Expressing deep grief at his demise, the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement that he was a leader of the agrarian movement and had played an active role in spreading it across the country as vice president of All India Kisan Sabha and state president of West Bengal Kisan Sabha.

The body of Ghosh, who became a member of the undivided Communist Party in 1959, was donated to Bardhaman Medical College, the office bearer said.

Also Read | ‘Be Humane’: Sitharaman to SBI After Video of Old Woman Walking Barefoot To Collect Pension From State Bank of India Branch in Odisha's Nabrangpur Goes Viral.

Ghosh is survived by his wife and a daughter, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)