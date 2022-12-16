Dehradun, Dec 16 (PTI) Army veterans who passed out from the IMA in December 1972 gathered at their alma mater here on Friday to celebrate 50 years of their commissioning into the military.

A total of 404 gentleman cadets, including 330 from the 50th regular and 74 from 34th technical course, were commissioned into the army as "second lieutenant" - a rank that has now been confined to military history books.

These "one starred” officers of the December 1972 batch have given the Indian Army 10 lieutenant generals, 13 major generals and 46 brigadiers, excelling at all levels of command, staff and instructional appointments during their service to the mation.

In honours and awards also, the golden jubilee celebrating veterans of this batch have proved their grit by earning a Vir Chakra, five Sena Medal (Gallantry), five PVSM, three UYSM, 24 AVSM, one YSM, 29 VSM and more than fifty commendation cards.

The golden jubilee celebrations started with paying tributes at the IMA War Memorial.

Nienty-four members this batch, who left for their heavenly abode during and after service, were also remembered by their jubilee attending coursemates.

A life size bronze statue of Field Marshal KM Cariappa was presented to the IMA commandant by the batch.

A coffee table book with "Then & Now" photographs of all 404 coursemates along with their reminiscences and personal details was also released by officiating commandant, IMA.

