Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, a special session was held to discuss a robust roadmap for taking Indian products to the international market. On this occasion, the main speaker, Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, stated that the Government of India is adopting a highly reform-oriented approach in the export sector and is committed to simplifying procedures for exporters and expanding the global reach of Indian products.

He added that conferences like Vibrant Gujarat play a foundational role in helping local industries understand and adopt global standards.

In the seminar, FIEO Additional Director General Shri Suvidh Shah provided detailed guidance on the topic "How to Start Exporting" and noted that, following the country's liberalisation policy, India's economy has strengthened.

Further, Suvidh Shah urged participants to make the most of digital platforms, including websites, LinkedIn, and social media, to reach foreign customers and to participate in Buyer-Seller Meets organised by FIEO. He also added that survival in global competition is possible only through thorough market research, quality control, and strong customer relationships.

At the end of the seminar, information about various government incentive schemes was also provided. Through this conference, many new entrepreneurs from Gujarat gained the confidence and technical knowledge needed to venture into the export sector. (ANI)

